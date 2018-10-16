AGC rejects Farid Kamil’s attempt to get charges dropped

Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil speaks to the media about his arrest at a press conference in Shah Alam February 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari’s representation for the five criminal charges against him to be dropped.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris informed the matter when the case of the 37-year-old actor and director came up for mention today before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

The court then retained the five-day trial date beginning November 27.

Farid Kamil when met by reporters said that he would submit the second representation soon.

On January 16, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four counts, comprising two counts for voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force and disorderly conduct by using improper language at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police station.

For the first and second charges, Farid Kamil was alleged to have caused injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 35, a private company account manager and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, a policeman.

On the third count, Farid Kamil was alleged to have used criminal force on Muhammad Nizam, who was performing his duty as a police officer while the fourth count, was for disorderly conduct by uttering improper words at Muhammad Nizam at the police station.

Nine days later, on January 25, Farid Kamil also pleaded not guilty to using tetra hydrocannabinol or THC drug. — Bernama