Ringgit ends higher on positive market sentiment

The ringgit was traded mostly firmer against other major currencies, except versus the British pound. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar today, in line with the positive performance of the local equity market.

At 6pm, the local unit edged up to 4.1515/1555 versus the greenback from 4.1540/1580 on Monday.

A dealer said the improved market sentiment on the local bourse, mainly tracking the rebound in major Asian stock markets following recent heavy sell-off, had caused a mild buying support for the local note.

However, he said the gains were capped by the falling crude oil prices, weighed by higher crude production and inventories in the US.

At the close, the ringgit was traded mostly firmer against other major currencies, except versus the British pound.

The local unit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0153/0189 from 3.0171/0205 on Monday, climbed against the Japanese yen to 3.7027/7070 from 3.7176/7225 yesterday, while against the euro, it appreciated to 4.8041/8096 from 4.8132/8187 previously.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit retreated to 5.4804/4861 from 5.4617/4690 on Monday. — Bernama