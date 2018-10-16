Penang cops destroy drugs, processing machines valued at RM8.8m

Penang Deputy Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik drives a forklift loaded with confiscated drug-processing machines at the central store of the Penang Police Contingent in Kepala Batas October 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 16 — Penang police today disposed of 836.17kg of drugs, ketum leaves and ketum water and a machine to process ecstasy pills and psychotropic drugs valued at RM8.8 million.

Penang Deputy Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said the drugs were from cases that had been settled in court between 2001 and 2017, involving 2,684 investigations in five districts of the state.

The police had received court orders to dispose of the drugs weighing 695.71kg. Among them were heroin (7.35kg), methamphetamine (130.05kg), caffeine (1.39kg), ketum leaves (0.038kg) and ketum water (257.41 litres), he added.

“We also disposed of the machine used in processing ecstasy and psychotropic tablets as well as a variety of liquids and powders used to process drugs,” said Roslee at the central store of the Penang Police Contingent.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the drugs which would be destroyed in Negri Sembilan to Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd, a company under the Department of Environment, he said that as of this year, eight illegal drug laboratories in Penang were busted after police seized various types of prohibited substances worth more than RM100 million.

On another matter, Roslee said that police were searching for the remains of the baby boy who was buried by a man at a cemetery in Bagan Dalam, near here, on Friday morning.

Roslee said the 23-year-old man had confessed to burying the remains of his girlfriend’s baby but police had yet to locate the burial site as the man was unable to remember the actual spot. — Bernama