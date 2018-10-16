Misbun says not ready to visit Chong Wei

Misbun said he has been in touch with Chong Wei by phone.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — It has been more than a week since Datuk Lee Chong Wei has return home after undergoing treatment for nose cancer in Taiwan and BAM singles chief coach Datuk Misbun Sidek finds that he is still not ready to meet his protege.

Nonetheless, Misbun said he has been in touch with Chong Wei by phone to be kept abreast of his condition.

“I do not want our meeting to become emotional which would not be good for him. Therefore, I am giving him the space.

“Let me see him when he is ready and more open,” he told reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia here today.

Misbun has a special place in the badminton career of Chong Wei as he was the one who discovered the talent of the Penang player when he was only 17 years old and groomed him into a world number one player. — Bernama