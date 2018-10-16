Zuraida: Prove money politics in PKR poll

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — PKR vice-presidential hopeful Zuraida Kamaruddin indirectly challenged deputy presidential candidate Rafizi Ramli today to prove his claims of money politics in the party election.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Zuraida was non-committal when asked whether she had explicit knowledge of the alleged corrupt practices, but instead said those who claimed as such should provide evidence.

“Whoever has come out to make such claims must possess the evidence to back it up, easy as that.

“If there is no evidence, why make noise? There is no point,” she said, adding she would be attending the party’s political bureau meeting tonight to discuss the matter.

This was in response to Rafizi’s claims that money politics was being practised in at least six states during the PKR party elections.

Rafizi had claimed that voters are being offered RM100 to vote for a particular candidate, while also alleging candidates have offered sums upwards of RM200,000 to party branches to gain their support.

Rafizi went on to claim those offering and accepting bribes were mostly young party members who did not understand the struggles of PKR since its inception.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, commented on her chances in the party polls, saying she was confident of securing a vice-president spot.

“Me as vice-president, I am not worried because there are four spots being vied for.

“If I don’t get number two, I’ll get the fourth, so I am confident, God willing,” she added.