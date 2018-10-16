Johor to revive crooked bridge project, says mentri besar

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian added that plans for a third bridge between Johor and the island nation had also been revived following a meeting with Dr Mahathir last month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Johor will bring back plans for a crooked bridge between Malaysia and Singapore previously mooted by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad 15 years ago.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian added that plans for a third bridge between Johor and the island nation had also been revived following a meeting with Dr Mahathir last month.

“Last month, (Dr Mahathir) asked me if Johor still needs the crooked bridge.

“I told him it’s up to you because that was your idea. If you want to build it, I will just follow, as there are benefits to it,” Osman said in Parliament.

Sapian added there should be no issues with the construction of the bridge, considering it only involved the Johor coastline.

“Last time, Mahathir wanted this bridge and he told Tun Abdullah Badawi, he did not want to go ahead, then Datuk Seri Najib Razak also had no intention to carry out the project,” he said in reference to the two former prime ministers.

“Maybe, previously, some people were not comfortable with Tun Mahathir’s project, but it doesn't look like a problem because we don’t need to demolish the Singaporean part, it is only on our side,” he explained.

He revealed the crooked bridge might be among the topics discussed with the Singapore government during a visit to the island nation later this month.

Sapian said that he, together with Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, would attend the meeting with the Singapore government to discuss topics including the water issue and bilateral developments and investments.

“We might discuss the crooked bridge during this meeting, whether or not they are willing to join the project, and also the third bridge.

“We are looking to get feedback from them,” he said.

Sapian also revealed other development projects set to come up in Johor, including an airport in Mersing and the possible expansion of Tanjung Langsat port in Pasir Gudang.

He added the state government were also in talks with Singapore on ways to ease the traffic congestion along the causeway.

Among the suggested solutions, he said, was allowing feeder buses to make U-turns on the causeway before crossing the border, which is still subject to Singapore’s cooperation.