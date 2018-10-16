Dell’s 49-inch, ultra-wide monitor will blow you away

That 4-foot, curved display starts at a price of US$1,699.99. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Double (or maybe even triple) your display not by adding another screen, but with the massive 49-inch Dell Ultrasharp 49 Curved Monitor.

Yesterday Dell announced the gigantic UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor. The 47-by 13-inch display is basically two 27-inch displays put together (or separate thanks to Picture-by-Picture tech) to better support business communities.

The monitor is just one of Dell’s new collection of UltraSharp monitors designed with productivity in mind. Such an enormous screen increases the efficiency of users in, “financial services and insurance, trading floor, financial analysis and accounting, media post production, programming, and engineering.” Clearly, positions in these fields require serious multitasking which a double-wide screen makes easier, but what else does the monitor bring to the table?

That 4-foot, curved display has 5120 x 1440 resolution with 109 PPI providing a truly immersive experience. The quality can be further improved with a graphics card that can also bring the refresh rate up to 60Hz, but without G-Sync or FreeSync to reduce tearing, the monitor is not optimized for the gamer community.

Ultimately, the goal of developing this mammoth of a monitor according to Dell is to boost productivity in the workplace. As new jobs are being created with the fast-paced evolution of technology, advanced products are becoming a necessity and the UltraSharp monitor collection is one to keep an eye on.

The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor goes on sale October 26 in the US, starting at a price of US$1,699.99. — AFP-Relaxnews