Loke: Disrespectful to accept titles without consulting party

Loke said elected representatives and local councillors should only receive titles and awards after retiring from active service. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) today said party leaders who received titles or awards while on active political service have no respect for the party.

DAP Organising Secretary Anthony Loke said elected representatives and local councillors should only receive titles and awards after retiring from active service.

“Leaders who try to justify receiving awards without informing or awaiting directives from the party leadership have no respect for the party,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said a written advisory will be issued to all elected representatives and local councillors to reiterate the party’s stand on not receiving titles and awards during active political service.

He said any offers of titles and awards should be referred to the DAP central leadership.

Loke pointed out that Melaka and Sabah DAP leaders who received the titles and awards have been informed of the decade-old CEC understanding.

“DAP recognises the importance of titles and awards as a way to appreciate the contributions of towering figures in society and therefore advises its elected representatives and local councillors to receive these honours after they retire from active service,” said Loke.

Previously, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng criticised the attitude of party leaders who accepted the Sabah and Melaka state awards which carried the title “Datuk”, before demonstrating their commitment and performance to the rakyat.

Four DAP leaders who received the title “Datuk” were Sabah DAP chairman, Stephen Wong Tien Fat; Sabah Youth and Sports Minister, Frankie Poon Ming Fung, Melaka DAP chairman, Tey Kok Kiew and Deputy Speaker of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly, Wong Fort Pin.