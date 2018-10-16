Najib leaves MACC headquarters after six hours of questioning

Reporters stake out the entrance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya October 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was believed to have been questioned for over six hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today, after he was called in again by the commission for probe related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to a MACC source, Najib arrived at the headquarters here at about 10am and left around 4.30pm.

However, media personnel who had waited since 9am, failed to record Najib’s appearance after being informed by a MACC source that he had entered and left via the back door.

Over 20 media representatives had gathered at the MACC main gate area, which was the usual entry and exit points.

Najib had been called in several times to have his statements recorded to complete the MACC investigation. — Bernama