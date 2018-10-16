Malaysian AIDS Foundation announces award, aims to raise RM2.5m

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award is an award that recognises outstanding contributions by organisations and individuals towards meeting the goal of ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health concern in Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) announced today an award named after the prime minister’s wife that will be presented during a dinner next month to raise RM2.5 million.

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award, named after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, is an award that recognises outstanding contributions by organisations and individuals towards meeting the goal of ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health concern in Malaysia.

Malaysian AIDS Council (MAC) president Bakhtiar Talhah said it was time for it to honour the organisations and individuals, as well as raise funds to address the growing needs of HIV prevention, and AIDS care and support for people living with HIV in Malaysia.

“We’ve been holding smaller events throughout this period and that’s been our strategy for the past couple of years. We felt this year would be the right time to bring this prestigious event back, and based on various discussions with stakeholders, we think they want to see this event return.

“It’s time for us to honour the organisations and individuals who have played key roles towards ending the stigma surrounding AIDS. RM2.5 million is an ambitious target but we believe we can get there, and as a matter of fact, we’ve achieved almost half the target to date,” he told a press conference at Hilton Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

Funds will be raised through table sales, corporate sponsorship and an auction of exclusive items at the gala dinner at Hilton Kuala Lumpur on December 16.

The event — previously known as the Red Ribbon Gala — was re-invented this year in honour of Dr Siti Hasmah.

“The event has been renamed in honour of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah who is best known for her compassion for the plight of the underprivileged.

“Tun has campaigned tirelessly for this and we are glad to have her on the crusade and would like to thank her for her invaluable involvement,” he added.

Also present at the press conference earlier today were Hilton Hotels Malaysia regional general manager Jamie Mead, Malaysia Tatler managing director Florence Fang and Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter Fahrin Ahmad, all of whom co-chair the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner.

Mead said Hilton Hotels Malaysia remains committed to supporting the efforts made by MAF in battling HIV/AIDS in the country.

“We have worked with MAF for many years and we are proud to be among the corporations that lend support to ending AIDS in Malaysia.

“We hope this relationship with MAF will continue to flourish and that our contributions will further help the cause.”

Nominations for the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award are open until October 20 and interested parties may visit any of MAF or MAC’s websites or social media channels to get the nomination form.

Winners will receive an exclusively designed trophy, a cash prize of RM10,000 and a certificate of excellence.

Tables for the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018 are available in three categories: Diamond (RM50,000), Platinum (RM30,000) and Gold (RM20,000). Two sponsorship packages are available to those interested: Presenting Sponsor (RM200,000) and Signature Sponsor (RM100,000).

Actor Fahrin Ahmad, a MAF ambassador for the past decade, said the gala dinner will be a night to remember with entertainment and celebrity guests.

“We are expecting local and international celebrities to come on board for this black-tie event.”

“Dayang Nurfaizah will be performing and she will be joined by another singer Bob Yusof to complete this glamourous evening,” he said.

Malay Mail is the media partner for the Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award Gala Dinner 2018.