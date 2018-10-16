Sarawak dog owner fined RM500 for moving pet without permit

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel put down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 16 — A dog owner today became the first offender in Sarawak to be fined RM500 for bringing a dog out of a rabies-infected area here to Limbang without a permit from the state veterinary authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the man was fined under Section 37 (2) & (3) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 for transporting the dog by air to Lawas with a transit in Miri on October 8.

“Following (receipt of) information from the Malaysia Airlines agent in Lawas and the public, officers from the Lawas Veterinary Services Department arrested the man after he was found to have no permit to move the dog from a rabies-infected area,” Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said in a statement here today.

He said the committee has agreed to outsource vaccine to help curb the spread of rabies while the department has also added 3,000 vaccine vials for Miri.

In addition, he said, another 28 veterinary assistants reported for duty statewide yesterday to help strengthen the capacity of the department.

As of today, three new areas, namely the Miri Airport and Shin Yang Plywood Sdn Bhd, Kuala Baram, in Miri as well as the Dalat District Health Office in Mukah have been declared rabies-infected areas, he added. — Bernama