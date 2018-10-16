First look at ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from horror thriller ‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ that stars Shay Mitchell.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming horror thriller The Possession of Hannah Grace that just might raise the hairs at the back of your neck.

Shay Mitchell plays a cop, who just out of rehab, takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue and finds herself facing a series of bizarre events after a corpse, from an exorcism gone wrong, is brought in.

The film also stars Stana Katic, Grey Damon, Jacob Ming-Trent, Louis Herthum and Kirby Johnson as the titular Hannah Grace.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A shocking exorcism spirals out of control, claiming the life of a young woman. Months later, Megan Reed (Mitchell) is working the graveyard shift in the morgue when she takes delivery of a disfigured cadaver. Locked alone inside the basement corridors, Megan begins to experience horrifying visions and starts to suspect that the body may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force.”

The Possession of Hannah Grace is set for US release on November 30.