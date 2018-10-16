Mental evaluation ordered for Johor man caught on video beating dog

The 47-year-old father of four pleaded guilty to committing the offence on October 10. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Oct 16 — A man pleaded guilty to kicking and beating a dog but the magistrate did not accept his plea and sent him for an examination at Hospital Permai in Johor instead.

The 47-year-old father of four had pleaded guilty to committing the offence at 9am on October 10 in the compound of Syarikat Perkhidmatan Hung Thai Crane, Jalan Semambu-Jabor, here.

A video clip of his act went viral on social media last week.

Magistrate Nurunaim Abdullah, noting that the man was under medical treatment for a mental ailment, decided to have him examined at a hospital.

“The court has to have a full medical report on the accused before it can determine whether to continue with the case,” she said and set November 14 for the mention.

The man was charged under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which provides for a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

He was represented by counsel Muhammad Hakimie Ali of the National Legal Aid Foundation while DPP Hayati Abdullah appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama