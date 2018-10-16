Wan Maimunah: Don't give veteran actors false hopes

Wan Maimunah Wan Abdul Aziz, seen here with actor Redza Rosli, says she has been cheated many times. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Veteran actress Wan Maimunah Wan Abdul Aziz admitted she was often the victim of empty promises by production companies.

Without mentioning names, the actress pleaded to all production companies not to give false hopes to veteran actors.

“I don’t know who is to be blamed ... be it the scriptwriters, producers or TV stations. But I have not received an offer for two years.

“I have been cheated many times and more recently, I was approached to come for filming but that did not materialise,” Wan Maimunah told Sinar Harian.

Most fondly remembered as Mak Usu in the TV3 sitcom Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu, Wan Maimunah also said some production companies have yet to pay her for her work.

“Some companies have not even paid me. Not once, but several times.

“If accumulated, I would say it would total up to hundreds of thousands ringgit.

“I would often wait until my job is done before asking for payment.

“That is maybe why I am always cheated.”