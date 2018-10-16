Health Ministry: Cigarette prices go up next month

A worker arranges cigarette packets at a shop in Putrajaya September 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that the price of cigarettes will be increased across the board within a month following the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

Dzulkefly said that under Rule 8A of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, the retail price of tobacco products should be increased in line with any increase in taxation.

“The implementation of the SST will result in the price increase of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, following their previously approved price points.

“The Health Ministry is in the midst of finalising the approved price points and is looking to implement it within the next three weeks,” he said.

Dzulkefly confirmed the new price point would be an increase from the current listed retail prices.

“The final retail prices after the increase will differ between different variants of tobacco products.

“This will also take into account the approved selling price points for each separate product before the increase is applied,” he said.