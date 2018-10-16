Malaysian mule convicted of role in syndicate scamming Singaporeans

Channel NewsAsia reported 24-year-old Tan Kim Hui’s role as collecting and transferring money for the syndicate.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A Malaysian man was convicted in Singapore of being a member of an international syndicate that defrauded Singaporean victims of over S$750,000 (RM2.26 million)

Syndicate members would pose as police officers when contacting victims to inform them they were being investigated for various offences.

They would then convince the victims to relinquish control of their bank accounts to the callers.

First introduced to the syndicate early last year, Tan had acted under the instructions of another Malaysian known only as “Ole”.

His role had been to travel to Singapore to collect the money and travel back to Malaysia, making 14 trips in total for which he was paid between S$65 to S$500 (RM196 to RM1,508) each.

In July last year, Tan collected over S$260,000 in one trip alone from victims at Tiong Bahru Market and the Woodlands MRT Station.

He pleaded guilty under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Offences Act to five charges, with nine other charges to be taken into consideration.

His sentencing will likely take place in December.