Third ‘laundry cat killer’ suspect charged

K. Ganesh (2nd right) and A. Mohanraj (2nd left) leave the Selayang Sessions Court October 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The third and last individual who was accused of being involved in killing a cat by putting it into a laundry dryer was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today.

K. Ganesh, 41, a contract worker, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before Judge Rasyihah Ghazali.

Ganesh was accused of ruthlessly causing unnecessary suffering to the feline at a self-service laundrette in Taman Gombak Ria, Batu Caves between 12.54am and 1am on September 11.

The charge, under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, punishable under Section 29 (1) of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a jail term of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Rasyihah allowed Ganesh bail of RM12,000 in one surety and required him to surrender his passport to the court and to report to the nearest police station twice a month.

Ganesh, represented by lawyer P. Rajsurian, asked for a small bail sum on the grounds that he was the sole breadwinner in the family.

On September 20, taxi driver A. Mohanraj, 41; and technician S. Satthiya, 26; had also claimed trial to the same charge.

Earlier, the court allowed the application of lawyer Rajsurian representing Mohanraj, to reduce the bail from RM18,000 to RM12,000 in one surety together with additional conditions similar to Ganesh’s.

The court fixed November 16 for mention of the case.

DPP Nurul Ain Shafie and prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Services Department Roslan Mohd Isa conducted the prosecution. — Bernama