Urban Decay’s new Naked Cherry collection is sultry and ripe for the picking

The Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette is priced at RM231.13. — Picture courtesy of Urban Decay Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Fans of Urban Decay’s popular palettes are in for another treat with the latest Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette that features 12 never-before-picked neutrals, sure to bring out your sultriest and most tempting eye looks ever.

The new shades include an array of soft mattes and sizzling metallics that range from creamy ivory to the most intense black cherry. Each shade is made from Urban Decay’s unique formula that boosts a velvety texture, rich colour and blendability — without flaking or fading out on you.

The crimson compact includes a full-size mirror and double-sided brush that allows or precision application on one end and seamless blending on the other.

And if you’re looking for the perfect eye pencil to pair with those sultry shades, Urban Decay has you covered with the two limited-edition shades of 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil. Black Market is a black satin that looks amazing as a winged liner while Love Drug is a deep wine metallic that can intensify your Cherry eye look.

Both shades work great as a base for your eyeshadow. Just apply to areas of your eye where you want to add some drama (like your outer corner or even entire lid), then sweep your favourite Naked Cherry Eyeshadow shades on top. The award-winning creamy waterproof formula stays soft for blending (about 30 seconds), then dries down to a long-lasting finish that barely budges.

The 12 all-new shades include an array of soft mattes and sizzling metallics, ranging from creamy ivory and shimmering coppers and plums to the most intense black cherry. — Picture courtesy of Urban Decay Malaysia

The treats from Urban Decay don’t stop there: There are also three limited-edition matching shades of Vice Lipstick and a travel-sized All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.

Shades include a light peach-pink with copper micro-shimmer called Juicy, a berry pink with tonal micro-shimmer called Devilish and a deep berry wine aptly named Cherry. The Vice Lipstick offers the same cult favourite formula that delivers super-creamy texture, rich payout and superior colour dispersion.

The cherry-scented All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray is made with a patented Temperature Control Technology and issuitable for all skin types. The bestie-in-a-bottle delivers a microfine mist that keeps makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours.

The Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette is priced at RM231.13, the Naked Cherry 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil at RM84.91, the Vice Lipstick at RM80) and the Travel-Size All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray at RM70). You can get your hands on the products at all Sephora and Urban Decay stores or, online at sephora.com.my, lazada.com.my and urbandecay.com.my.