Anwar: Money politics allegation in PKR polls to be discussed tonight

Anwar was tight-lipped when asked to comment on the allegations of corruption raised by incumbent vice-president Rafizi Ramli. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The issue of alleged money politics being practised in PKR party elections will be discussed during a party meeting tonight, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The incoming party president and recently elected Port Dickson MP was tight-lipped when asked to comment on the allegations of corruption raised by incumbent vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

“We will discuss the issue tonight. The party has a political bureau meeting tonight and we will discuss it then,” he said.

Anwar said this when responding to queries over supposed money politics being practised in at least six states during the PKR party elections.

When pressed whether or not he was aware of Rafizi’s allegations, Anwar dodged the question and asked reporters to check with the deputy presidential hopeful.

“(You have to) ask him for details first,” he said.

Rafizi had claimed that voters are being offered RM100 to vote for a particular candidate, while also alleging candidates have offered sums upwards of RM200,000 to party branches to gain their support.

Rafizi went on to claim those offering and accepting bribes were mostly young party members who did not understand the struggles of PKR since its inception.

The incumbent PKR vice-president is challenging Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy presidency.