Germany well-prepared for all Brexit scenarios, says German government official

Significant progress has been made recently in Brexit negotiations. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Oct 16 — Germany is well-equipped for all Brexit scenarios, a government official said on Tuesday, adding that a swift Brexit deal would be best both for businesses and citizens.

The official also said significant progress had been made in negotiations on Britain’s looming exit from the European Union and added that a so-called “backstop” for the Irish border in the exit agreement needed to be legally watertight.

The official ruled out a Brexit agreement without a solution for the Irish border. — Reuters