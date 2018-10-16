Money politics in PKR polls? Outgoing president says will investigate

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Outgoing PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today promised an investigation into Rafizi Ramli’s claim of money politics tainting the ruling party’s internal leadership election.

She said the party’s central election committee (JPP) will undertake the investigation.

“We will investigate, and it will be carried out by the JPP,” Dr Wan Azizah, who is also deputy prime minister and Pandan MP, told reporters in Parliament.

She was replying to Rafizi’s claim of cash being offered in an attempt to fish for votes from PKR members in at least six states in the party’s ongoing election.

The incumbent PKR vice-president, who is challenging Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for the deputy presidency, had claimed members were offered RM100 to vote for a particular candidate.

Rafizi also alleged that candidates have offered sums upwards of RM200,000 to party branches to gain their support.

He went on to claim those offering and accepting bribes were mostly young party members who did not understand the struggles of PKR since its inception.

He also advised his supporters to stay calm in the face of the aggressive and provocative behaviour that they could likely face during the party polls.