New iPhones officially go on pre-order this Friday

The pricing for the new Apple iPhones is already up on the Apple store website. — Apple Store screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — If you've been waiting for the latest iPhones, pre-orders start this October 19 (Friday).

The official pricing is already up on the Apple website as of today, giving you plenty of time to decide whether to pre-order direct from Apple or wait for telco offers.

Malaysia for once is getting the iPhone XR in the first wave alongside more than 50 other countries including Singapore, US, UK and China. The phone officially goes on sale October 26 worldwide.

The iPhone XR comes in six colour options: white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red with storage choices of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at RM3,599, RM3,849 and RM4,299 respectively.

For the iPhone XS and XS Max, the storage options are bumped to 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Pricing for the XS models: RM4,999, RM5,699 and RM6,649 and for the XS Max, RM5,399, RM6,099 and RM7,049. Colour choices are maintained at last year's Space Gray, Silver and Gold.

Pricing was also revealed for the new Apple Watch series 4 which retails at RM1,749 for the 40mm model and RM1,899 for the 44mm version with the previous generation selling for RM1,299. It is not yet available but it's likely to be available when the new iPhones are released, same as last year.

Accessories for the new iPhones were also spotted on the official store but are also not available for purchase as yet.

Besides the obvious lower price, the iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display (the iPhone XS and XS Max have OLED screens) while still boasting the same A1 Bionic processor. Its camera is similar to the one on the XS minus optical zoom, and the phone uses an aluminum chassis as opposed to the other X-series' glass and stainless steel.

We'll have to wait and see if the lower pricing and wider availability help boost the sales of the iPhone XR, which is already said to have higher demand than its higher-end siblings.

Expect telco plans to be released by this week as well.