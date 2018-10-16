Cops nab man suspected of links to Kota Damansara 7-Eleven shooting

The shooting took place outside a 7-eleven outlet in Kota Damansara at 4.50pm yesterday, just before the evening rush hour. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — A 35-year-old man suspected to be involved in yesterday’s brazen daylight shooting right outside a 7-Eleven outlet in Kota Damansara, Selangor has been arrested.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspect was arrested at 7pm yesterday Tropicana Indah to help investigations into the shooting of another 35-year-old man. The victim survived.

“Police have obtained a four-day remand order on the suspect starting today,” Mohd Zani said.

The suburban shooting took place at 4.50pm yesterday, just before the evening rush hour. The victim had just left the 24-hour convenience store after buying cigarettes when he was shot three times in the abdomen by an unidentified man.

Mohd Zani said the shooter escaped in a white car

According to Mohd Zani, the victim was alone when he was shot, but a friend later came and took him to the hospital.

It is believed that more than one person is involved in the shooting. The motive is still being investigated.

Mohd Zani said the victim has yet to regain consciousness.

“Members of the public who have information regarding the case are requested to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222 or any nearby police station,” added Mohd Zani.