Najib still at MACC HQ after four hours

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is still at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters four hours after having gone there at 10 am to give a statement, reportedly over the investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other cases.

Reporters and press photographers waiting in the compound of the MACC headquarters failed to spot Najib as he had used the rear entrance.

As at 2pm, about 20 reporters were still waiting at the premises to get news on the latest developments.

On October 3, Najib gave evidence for almost three hours at the Anti-Money Laundering Unit at Menara KPJ in Jalan Tun Razak.

It has been reported that the Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Bukit Aman will call up Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, again to obtain additional information from them over the investigation.

Najib has been charged in court on 32 counts, including money-laundering. — Bernama