Bursa higher at mid-afternoon

Support of selected companies drives the Bursa KLCI higher at mid-afternoon.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Bursa Malaysia continued higher at mid-afternoon today lifted by gains in selected index-linked companies, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,730.29, up 1.5 points from 1,728.74 yesterday.

The index opened 0.57 point weaker at 1,728.17.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 425 to 279, while 351 counters were unchanged, 843 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 934.12 million shares worth RM782.9 million.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Dagangan perked 18 sen to RM26.38, Hong Leong Bank edged up 12 sen to RM20.62, while PPB, Dialog and KLK added four sen each to RM16.94, RM3.36 and RM24.92 respectively.

For actives, DGSB lost one sen to five sen while Yong Tai added six sen to 68.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum gained three sen to RM1.25.

Priceworth and Compugates were flat at four sen and 2.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index improved 8.44 points to 11,972.82, the FBMT 100 Index increased 10.01 points to 11,804.76 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 17.391 points to 11,996.36.

The FBM Ace Index rose 9.7 points to 4,979.07 and the FBM70 added 9.58 points to 13,847.39.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index rose 23.22 points to 7,410.67 and the Financial Services Index gained 3.42 points to 17,515.36 while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.44 point to 171.56. — Bernama