Wan Azizah urges pregnant teenagers to seek help without being afraid

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during the Muzakarah Fiqh and International Fiqh Conference at Insitut Sosial Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today urged any pregnant teenagers to not be afraid of seeking help to deal with their predicament.

She said there are many people and agencies that are willing to assist them such as school counsellors.

“This is not the end of the world.

“We all make mistakes in our lives but what is important is that you come forward as there are people who are willing to help you,” she told reporters after attending the 4th Muzakarah Fiqh and International Fiqh Conference 2018 here.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also the women, family and community development minister was commenting on a case in Parit Buntar where a teenager and a newborn baby were found dead in a bathroom of a house.

It’s understood that the teenager died while giving birth to the baby.

Dr Wan Azizah said she was sad to hear about the case and was informed that police investigations are underway.

“This is a police case, and I have requested the ministry to find information on this before I could give any comment.

“I am sad to hear about this incident, that’s why we need more education (about this issue) involving all aspect so it doesn’t happen again in the future,” she said.