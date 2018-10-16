Cops bust major Johor drug syndicate led by woman kingpin

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (centre) with the seized drugs during a press conference in Johor Baru October 16, 2018. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 16 — The federal police said they have dismantled a major drug trafficking syndicate with international links in the state that was headed by a female gang lord, after seizing over RM2 million in illicit narcotics via several raids last weekend.

The raids by Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) from October 12 to 14 in Johor led to the arrest of the 34-year-old woman who is believed to be the syndicate’s leader.

Police also arrested a Kluang-based Gang 36 secret society leader in his 30s who is believed to be the supplier of the drugs.

In the three days of raids, enforcers confiscated 16kg of drugs believed to be syabu, heroin (6kg), ketamine (250g), 97 ecstasy pills, and 12 amphetamine pills with a combined street value of RM1 million.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh inspecting the seized vehicles, including the Jaguar XF luxury saloon at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru October 16, 2018.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said police raided six locations in Johor, and seized nine vehicles in addition to the drugs.

“The vehicles included a luxury Jaguar XF saloon, a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and also a Yamaha R1 superbike.

“In addition to that, police also seized RM127,000, 34.5 million rupiah (RM9,417) and various jewellery,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Also present at the media conference were Bukit Aman NCID deputy director Datuk Kang Chez Chiang and Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din.

Mohmad said police arrested a total of 10 men and four women, all aged between 26 and 39, including the suspected syndicate leader.

He said among the male suspects, one was identified as a 27-year-old Indonesian who is fugitive prisoner in his home country.

Initial investigations revealed that the gang leader was instrumental in sourcing for the drugs for the syndicate.

It was learnt that the syndicate, known to be active for more than a year, also has links to Indonesia where there is a huge demand for synthetic drugs.

Police are still investigating the syndicate’s involvement in the local and also international markets.

Mohmad said the success was possible due to close cooperation between the public and police.

“The suspects have all been remanded pending investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.