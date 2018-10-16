Singapore's Blu Jaz Cafe set to lose licence to host ‘live’ gigs

The police are revoking the public entertainment licence of Blu Jaz Cafe from October 22, meaning it will no longer be allowed to have live performances as part of its operations. — Nuria Ling/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 — A “stalwart” that always thinks “out of the box”, and has built up a sense of “community spirit” that is unmatched at performance venues elsewhere.

That is the Blu Jaz Cafe that its regular patrons and performers know.

As news broke yesterday that the public entertainment licence of the popular bar off Beach Road will be cancelled from October 22, patrons and performers alike were dismayed, saying that it will be a loss for the creative scene here without the ‘live’ gigs that have made the joint so vibrant.

Without the licence, it cannot feature ‘live’ performances as part of its operations.

The decision to cancel its licence is related to two broad categories of offences: High noise levels, as well as overcrowding.

An initial appeal to the police to retain the licence was dismissed earlier this month.

Blu Jaz Cafe, which opened in 2005 at the corner of Bali Lane in the Kampong Glam district, has been featuring ‘live’ musical acts such as jazz bands, comedy nights, and open mic poetry sessions.

Movie screenings and dance parties are also part of its programmes.

Some of the jazz musicians interviewed by TODAY have been with the venue since it started, and they said that with the new restrictions, performers will feel the void keenly because it has been a creative haven for them.

Joel Chua, 27, a musician who has played at Blu Jaz over the last three to four years, said: “We (will) lose one of the few remaining places to play to express ourselves creatively.

“When you want to try something new to experiment you want to play at Blu Jaz.”

This is because the management is willing to think “out of the box” and allows the acts to play “more than what is readily available”, he added.

Agreeing, Nicole Duffell, a musician in her 40s, called Blu Jaz a “stalwart” of the creative scene here.

“This is the last standing place that allows (young talents here) to develop, no matter what their genre is.”

Another perk was that there was no pressure from the management on performers to help the place make money.

Full-time musician Alvin Wong, 35, said: “At Blu Jaz, there is no requirement that you play for revenue. You can (perform) whatever you want.”

Calling it “the only place for creative music”, Wong added that the jam sessions hosted by Blu Jaz provide good opportunities for younger musicians to play alongside their older peers.

“There will be no place left (for the younger musicians) to play it will create a vacuum,” he said of the impending loss.

The jazz musicians pointed out that Blu Jaz was one of the last few locations remaining that featured ‘live’ jazz performances. For example, Victoria Bar at the Intercontinental Hotel Singapore in Bugis, which used to have such ‘live’ shows, is now closed for renovations and will re-open with a new concept.

As for complaints such as overcrowding and high noise levels, Ms Duffell said that Blu Jaz has already been taking steps to mitigate these.

“I am in disbelief they have been making the effort so I don’t understand why they are punished and why (the authorities) don’t want to work with Blu Jaz to (resolve) the problems,” she told TODAY.

Wong is also hoping that “things can be worked out”.

Failure to control crowds, noise levels

In July 2016 and November last year, Blu Jaz Cafe failed to ensure its window and doors were kept closed during its business hours, which led to excessive noise.

Then, in April and May this year, it chalked up two offences of overcrowding: The number of people on its premises were 20 per cent more than the stipulated capacity of 73 people over two floors.

Blu Jaz Cafe first received notice on September 7 that the police is cancelling its licence from September 28.

Its director Aileen Tan made an appeal on September 11, stressing that it had “taken steps to overcome” the issues raised.

Then, on October 10, it received notice that the appeal was dismissed due to the non-compliance of licensing conditions, and that the police’s decision is final.

Blu Jaz will now be appealing to the Public Entertainment Appeal Board, and to ask for a postponement of the licence cancellation date.

This appeal is expected to be filed by Thursday, Tan said, adding that the venue has informed its acts — which it had booked till the end of the year — about the developments.

A petition has been started online on Oct 14, and has since gathered more than 2,000 signatures. It will be presented together with the appeal, Tan said.

Asked what are her plans if the appeal does not go through, she would only say that she is “taking things one step at a time”.

“We are very touched by the overwhelming support, and we (will) do out best,” she added.

Grooming ground for young talents

Among those who support its business is Emma Tay, 26, who said that “the soul” of Blu Jaz is the ‘live’ performance element.

Joshua Phang, 30, told TODAY that Blu Jaz was the “go-to” place to catch local acts.

“I drop by once or twice a month, and it’s always a different performer each time. It is a place where local talent is showcased.”

He and Tay said that they will be sad to see the ‘live’ shows go.

Over 13 years, Blu Jaz has groomed numerous young talents and hosted many Singapore acts, including comedian Fakkah Fuzz and singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

Lim, 29, who updated the National Day Parade theme song We Are Singapore for the celebrations this year, is holding his biggest concert to date here in December at The Star Theatre. — TODAY