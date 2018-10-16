Zahid says Umno will duke with cops in court to get its millions back

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi maintained that the cash seized by the police belongs to the party. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Umno will follow the legal process for the return of RM116.7 million seized during police raids from properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Zahid who is also the parliamentary Opposition Leader maintained that the cash seized by the police belongs to the party.

“We will follow the process of the law, and this includes bringing the case to court and letting the courts decide,” the Bagan Datuk MP told reporters in Parliament here.

Zahid was responding the application filed by the federal government — now under Pakatan Harapan — and the police filed in court yesterday to dismiss Umno’s lawsuit to claim the cash, claiming the party has no locus standi.

Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Abd Rauf Yusoh filed a suit to reclaim some RM116.7 million in cash seized from six Klang Valley properties this year as part of investigations against the Malay nationalist party’s former president Najib.

Abd Rauf, in his statement of claim, said the search and seizure conducted on May 17 was unlawful, a violation of the party’s right, a breach of statutory duty, abuse of power and public misfeasance, as they were made without reasonable cause, malicious, reckless, negligent and intentionally caused losses to the party and tarnished its image.

He is seeking the return of RM116.7 million, as well as general, aggravated and exemplary damages.

Zahid declined to elaborate when asked if Umno has any substantial evidence to support its case.

“That we will present in court when the time comes,” he said.