Court instructs Taib’s son to pay RM30m alimony to ex-wife

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Tun Abdul Taib, son of the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri, has to pay RM30 million ‘mutaah’ (alimony) to his former wife, Shahnaz Abdul Majid.

The Syariah Appeal Court today upheld a decision to that effect made by the Syariah High Court on March 10, 2016.

In upholding the decision, Syarie judges Saarani Ismail and Datuk Dr Mohd Naim Mokhtar dismissed the appeal by Mahmud Abu Bekir, 55, to reduce the alimony sum as well as the cross-appeal by Shahnaz, also 55, to increase the amount to RM100 million.

The appeals had come up before a panel of three judges presided by Syarie Judge Datuk Yusof Musa, but only the two other judges sat today as Judge Yusof has retired.

The court also ordered Mahmud Abu Bekir, who is a businessman, to make the alimony payments in three instalments of RM10 million each beginning October 31. — Bernama