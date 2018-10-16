Sarawak political bloc expects to be registered in as little as three months

GPS protem secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggie says there is no time frame for RoS to register the state ruling coalition. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 16 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a coalition of four state parties, could receive the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) approval in three to six months, protem secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggie said today.

But he said there is no time frame for RoS to register the coalition whose members consist of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“We are confident that GPS could be registered by RoS between three month and six months,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail, explaining that RoS has not queried GPS’ application or sought further clarification.

He dismissed claims that the delay is due to some technical problems in the application.

“Our application is all in order,” the Kapit MP said, adding that it will take time for GPS to get the approval as it is not the only parties applying for registration.

GPS submitted its application for registration last July.

PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP formed GPS after exiting the Barisan Nasional that lost the general election.

A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas paid a courtesy call on Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, with the application for registration of GPS as among the topics discussed.