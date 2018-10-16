Deputy minister: New Economic Policy still relevant

Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the government sees the implementation and spirit of the NEP as still relevant. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The philosophy behind the technically defunct New Economic Policy is still applicable to the governance of Malaysia, said Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today that the government remains committed to improving the welfare and prosperity of the Bumiputera community as well as other underprivileged groups also covered by the policy that officially ended in 1990.

“The government sees the implementation and spirit of the NEP as still relevant and we will continue to strengthen it through other strategic policies depending on what is needed at any time.

“The government also believes that there is still room for improvement when it comes to what the Bumiputera and other ethnic groups need and will ensure the implementation will be done transparently and responsibly.

“As a caring government, the economic distribution must be conducted fairly according to need. As the government reviews national policy the development of Bumiputera socio-economy will still be an important part of our agenda without sidelining the needs of other races,” he said.

Mohd Radzi was answering Pendang MP Awang Hashim (PAS)who also asked how the government will develop the economy on a micro and macro level.

However, the senator informed Awang to wait for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to table the Mid Term Review on the 11th Malaysia Plan this Thursday, October 18 at 4 pm in Parliament.