Now your cat can wear a Snapchat flower crown, too

Cats now have their own Snapchat filters. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Snapchat? More like SnapCAT. This past week the company announced on Twitter that your feline friends are getting their own filters.

Before last Friday, dogs were having all the Snapchat filter fun (if you were lucky), but after Snapchat’s Twitter announcement on October 12, cats get to join in.

Lenses. For cool cats 😎 and their cool cats 😻 Try them meow. pic.twitter.com/UFJtgt8ZWO — Snapchat (@Snapchat) October 12, 2018

From flower crowns to Halloween costumes to watermelon hats, your cat will be the coolest on the Chat.

There’s a Snapchat filter that works on your cat. I’m obsessed! pic.twitter.com/TXGRb6Itbx — K8🕸 (@kate_mullendore) October 15, 2018

To make matters even better, the filters were developed to work with cat owners; the Snap camera can differentiate between kitties and humans, so when your pet steps in the frame of you with your own cat ears, little goldfish will pop up swimming between your cat’s ears. If flower crowns are more your thing, you both can sport the festival look any day now.

Users have even found that this cat lens works on other animals, like hamsters. Fur real. Check out this super chic hamster ready for Coachella:

Snapchat makes filter for cats now😍 pic.twitter.com/2mFM8N0E1A — 𝔸𝕀𝕃Ǝ𝕐 (@Eminem_quotes_8) October 13, 2018

If you have a kitty or any other furry pet, update your Snapchat right meow for filters you’ve never experienced before. — AFP-Relaxnews