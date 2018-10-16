Growing appetite for sustainable initiatives in Malaysia

Zenith Group Malaysia CEO Gerald Miranda speaking at the International Sustainable Brands conference at Nexus in Bangsar October 16, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Local brands are increasingly adopting policies and strategies compatible with sustainability, said Zenith Media chief executive Gerald Miranda.

He was speaking at the Sustainable Brands 2018 Conference convened by his firm to discuss how corporate leaders where repositioning existing brands and establishing new ones with an eye on sustainable impact.

"Brands large and small are demonstrating business success now with peer-to-peer consumption models, design that narrows from healthy natural systems and new products and service offerings that resolve social problems and resource tensions along the valley chain,” said Miranda.

He said such efforts did not mean that firms need to embrace a non-profit or activist mindset, insisting that incorporating sustainability into company’s core values need not be at the expense of capitalistic pursuits.

Miranda said the shift towards becoming responsible corporate citizens was a worldwide phenomenon.

“Great companies are even willing to make short-term financial sacrifices to achieve their corporate purpose and endure time,” said Miranda.

He said research also showed that sustainability need not be an entirely altruistic exercise, adding that it could also be financially beneficial to companies.

Today’s conference is the fourth in the series and received some 400 advocates of sustainability.

The two-day event started today at [email protected], Bangsar South.