ONE Championship signs former Bellator and UFC champion Eddie Alvarez

ONE Championship chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong announced the signing of Eddie Alvarez on social media. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 — Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has signed with ONE Championship.

Details of the 34-year-old’s deal with Asia’s largest global sports media property is yet to be known but ONE Championship chairman and chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong announced the signing on social media with a video of Alvarez signing his contract on Twitter.

“Please join me in welcoming Eddie Alvarez (29-6) to ONE Championship! Eddie is not only one of the greatest lightweights in history, but he is the only athlete in history to win world titles in both UFC and Bellator.

“His goal is to become the only person to win all 3 major world titles in the largest global promotions in history. Eddie has fought and beaten some of the greatest martial artists and world champions on the planet, including Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Michael Chandler, Gilbert Melendez, Shinya Aoki, Patricky Freire, Roger Huerta, and many others. BOOM!!!.

“On a personal level, I am super excited for our fans to witness Eddie's high octane, explosive dynamite KO style. Without a doubt, Eddie brings it every time. Who would you like to see Eddie fight first? Let me know!,” read the post on Facebook.

The 58-second Twitter video showed the athlete holding his signed contract with the promotion.

“Hey guys the moment of truth has arrived, you have heard the rumours and they are true. This is the official contract from ONE Championship and they are all signed up.

“I would like to thank Chatri and all the people from ONE Championship, they were super professional, and this couldn’t have gone any smoother. It didn’t take too long, everybody’s happy and I’m super excited.

“The Underground King is coming to ONE,” said Alvarez.

His last duel was three months ago where he lost to Dustin Poirier via knockout in 4:05 of round two.

His MMA career stretches back to 2003 and the only martial artist within ONE Championship who has shared the stage with Alvarez is Japan’s Shinya Aoki.

Aoki defeated him in 2008 for the World Alliance of Mixed Martial Arts lightweight title via way of submission in round one.

Alvarez got his revenge four years later at Bellator 66 when he knocked out Aoki inside 2:14 of round one.