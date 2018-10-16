MIER predicts Malaysia’s 2018 GDP to slow to 4.7pc

MIER executive director Zakariah Abdul Rashid at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Malaysia’s economy is expected to grow 4.7 per cent this year compared to the 5.9 per cent rate it had last year, the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) said in its forecast today.

“The slower GDP growth for 2018 is line with the moderation in the global economy and the weakening domestic economy,” MIER executive director Professor Zakariah Rashid told a media briefing here.

He said all signs point to slow growth due to a weaker global growth, which is being disrupted by renewed protectionist sentiments.

He added that increased trade tensions between the US and China has caused a ripple effect among many other economies and Malaysia was not spared.

Zakariah said a reduction in China's exports to the US is expected to have a significant knock-on effect on Malaysia's export demand.

He explained that this is because many of China's exported goods to the US contain Malaysian components, especially for the electrical and electronics products.

Malaysia's latest Industrial Production Index recorded a decline in the manufacturing index of export oriented industries.

Zakariah added that Malaysia's growth was led by domestic demand which was also moderating.

The Balance of Payment account shows that for the first half of the year, foreign direct investments was half the level registered in the same period last year.

The present government's stance of reviewing selected big ticket investments has a telling effect on the economy .

This has slowed down private investment and consumption.