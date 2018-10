Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. — Reuters file pic

DUBAI, October 16 — A Saudi Royal Air Force plane crashed during a training mission yesterday in northwest of the kingdom, killing all of its crew, a Defence Ministry source was quoted as saying on the state news agency SPA today.

The report did not say how many crew members were on board of the plane, which was a Hawk.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. — Reuters