Dr M chairs meeting of MBs and chief ministers

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad chaired the meeting, which was also attended by several Cabinet ministers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today chaired the 132nd meeting of the menteris besar and chief ministers at Perdana Putra, the first such meeting after the Pakatan Harapan came to power.

The meeting, which began at about 10.30am, was also attended by several Cabinet ministers; the Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar; and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir.

The Cabinet ministers who attended include Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng; Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu sent representatives to the meeting. — Bernama