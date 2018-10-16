Kuching fire destroys three houses, leaves 31 homeless

KUCHING, Oct 16 — A fire razed three houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir here early today, leaving 31 people homeless.

No one was injured in the blaze, which is believed to have started at about 7am.

At the scene, firemen deployed from the Petra Jaya and Tabuan Jaya fire and rescue stations, were seen applying the ‘firebreak’ technique to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Station chief Tan Min Chai said that with the assistance of Sesco and police personnel, the firemen managed to douse the fire completely at 9.23am. They had received a distress call at 7.18am.

“The firemen managed to put out the fire by applying the “firebreak” technique, which prevented another house from being completely destroyed,” he said in a statement.

He said the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. — Bernama