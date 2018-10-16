Health Ministry cracks down on eight offenders as Parliament smoking ban kicks in

Health department officers inspect the smoking zone in the Parliment building in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — A blanket ban against smoking, electronic cigarettes and vaping in Parliament and its grounds is now in force.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said his ministry has issued eight offence notices since the ban came into effective yesterday.

He added that one of the offenders was an MP, but did not disclose the lawmaker’s identity.

“The open air enclosure within the building previously used as a smoking zone has also been closed today, where enforcement officers from the ministry had carried out the closure,” he announced today.

The rule also applied to eateries within the Parliament building — both air conditioned and open air —and extends to vape and e-cigarettes as well.

MORE TO COME