Penang cracks down on illegal waste recyclers, open burning

Penang environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh speaks to reporters regarding an illlegal dumpsite in Seberang Jaya October 16, 2018. ― Pictures by Sayuti Zainuddin

SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 16 ― A Penang landowner that has been illegally dumping waste and burning it on state land has been warned to stop or face a fine of up to RM500,000.

Penang environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, who visited the state-owned land that was littered with waste here, said the landowner on the adjacent land had illegally conducted recycling activities on their land.

“They sorted out their recycling items, including imported plastics, and dump what they don’t need on state land and burn it,” he said.

He said the open burning, especially of plastic items, led to thick black acrid smoke enveloping the whole area, causing pollution to nearby housing areas and the highway.

“The thick smoke can cause obstruction to traffic on the highway and nearby residents have complaint of breathing difficulties,” he said.

The local council, Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), issued a notice to the landowner today to stop all activities on its land.

“The landowner does not have any licence to conduct recycling activities and open burning of waste causes more damage to the environment,” Phee said.

He said the structures and buildings on the land were also illegal and the owner has been instructed to immediately demolish the structures.

An overview of the illlegal dumpsite in Seberang Jaya October 16, 2018.

“While we encourage recycling activities, it must be done within the law so they need a licence to do this,” he said.

He said it causes more damage to the environment for the land owner to dump unwanted plastics and rubbish on to state land and then burn it.

He believed the land owner was importing plastics to be recycled and was sorting out the plastics on their land while using the state land as a dump site.

“We are here today to clear our land and after this, anyone who encroached on state land and dump rubbish here will be taken to court and face a fine of up to RM500,000,” he said.

He believed the landowner has been conducting this illegal recycling and open burning activities for about two years.

“We have identified the owner and advised them to stop so they have to immediately demolish the illegal structures too,” he said.

He added that if the landowner, which is an association, does not comply, the MPSP enforcement will issue another notice and take them to court.