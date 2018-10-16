Govt mulls raise for firefighters in special units

Zuraida said the reviewing of the Fire Department’s critical allowance for its members has been taken to the Cabinet. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is reviewing and looking to increase allowance for firefighters attached to specialised units such as the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) teams as well as rescue divers.

Zuraida said she has taken the matter to the Cabinet and acknowledged that these units only receive a mere RM100 allowance a month.

“The Fire Department’s critical allowance for its members has been raised to the Cabinet but the matter still needs a comprehensive study because the fire fighters do receive other allowances.

“It is true they (special units) receive RM100 allowance and the matter was brought to my attention when I took over the ministry. The Public Services Department is looking into it because they also need to study their salary scales,” she replied Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN) during Question Time.

Touching on the tragedy in Puchong Perdana where six firemen lost their lives during a rescue operation, the Ampang MP said her ministry has formed an independent committee comprising of NGOs and individual exports to study and look into the matter.

The committee has also been tasked to improve on current standard operating procedures.

“We will also look into the utilising of suitable equipment, more comprehensive training for the rescue teams and study the risks. The committee will submit an accurate report (based on what happened) and propose improvements on our standard operating procedures,” said Zuraida.

At the same time the Cabinet has also approved a RM20,000 compensation for the family members of the deceased firemen apart from insurance, allowances and contribution from the Selangor state government.