A Turkish police car drives past by Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, October 16 — The Turkish prosecutor investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said today.

A team of around 10 Turkish police investigators had already left after a nine-hour search.

Earlier, a Turkish diplomatic source had said a joint Turkish-Saudi team would search the consulate, the last place where Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on October 2. — Reuters