Najib called to MACC HQ again today over 1MDB

Najib has been repeatedly summoned to the MACC headquarters this year to assist in probes tied to 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been summoned to turn up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Putrajaya headquarters again, a source said.

An MACC source confirmed to Malay Mail that the former prime minister has been called to appear at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10am.

MACC deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed Najib was called back for investigations related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

“Yes, related to 1MDB,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Checks by Malay Mail have shown that Najib, who is also Pekan MP, was not in the Dewan Rakyat today for parliamentary debates.

Najib has been repeatedly summoned to the MACC headquarters this year to assist in probes tied to 1MDB and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He is now facing a total of 32 criminal charges — seven over a RM42 milon sum linked to a former 1MDB unit, and 25 in relation to over RM2 billion in funds that are linked to 1MDB.

His charges range from criminal breach of trust, abuse of power under an anti-corruption law and also money-laundering.

Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has also been charged with 17 counts of money-laundering offences over a sum of almost RM7.1 million.

Trial for both Najib and Rosmah over their alleged criminal offences have yet to start.

*Azril Annuar contributed to this story.