Museums dept scraps hall rental for Thai LGBT event

The event poster for 'Kissing Krist and Singto' went viral on social media recently. Krist and Singto are two actors from Thailand that are known for their roles in Thai drama series SOTUS regarding a romantic relationship between two men.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) has cancelled the renting out of the National Museum’s auditorium for an event this Saturday after discovering that it would feature alleged lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) “icons” from Thailand.

JMM said they had received an application on May 31 from the event organiser for a programme called “Thailand Fans: Together in Kuala Lumpur” where fans would meet Thailand artistes.

The department reportedly said the organiser had not informed it of the names of artistes that would be involved in the event, and had only found out last Saturday from event posters that went viral on social media under the event name of “Kissing Krist and Singto”.

“The circulation was shocking and contradicts the initial application submitted by the organisers to JMM. Therefore, JMM has immediately cancelled that application.

“The organiser has been immediately contacted for confirmation regarding the artistes involved and the decision to cancel remains although the programme is alleged to be organised for charity purposes,” the department was quoted saying in a statement yesterday by local daily Sinar Harian.

“JMM’s stand is clear, that we would not compromise in issues that breach Islamic values and the norms of Malaysian society which may threaten the country’s harmony,” it added.

The statement also said the organiser had said the programme was intended to introduce Malaysia to Asian fans of the Thai artistes.

The programme was said to include group photos and an autograph session; a mini concert; onstage fun games involving artistes and fans, as well as the airing of the Malaysia Truly Asia video.

Krist (Perawat Sangpotirat) and Singto (Prachaya Ruangroj) are two actors from Thailand that are known for their roles in Thai drama series SOTUS regarding a romantic relationship between two men.