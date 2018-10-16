Weekly PC download charts: 'Ribeye Charlie's' makes Halloween horror bid

Ancient Sparta as envisioned by ‘Assassin's Creed Odyssey’. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 ― Assassin's Creed Odyssey bosses the Steam chart, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 holds the Humble Store's top spot, and indie horror Ribeye Charlie's brings Slender Man-style scares to the restaurant business on Itch.

What is Ribeye Charlie's? Only the latest hit from indie game melting pot Itch.io, usually alive with low or no-budget horror games with this week more animated than most and all five of its most popular picks tackling the genre in some way.

Foremost among them is Ribeye Charlie's, presented with the grain and smear of a retro VHS aesthetic, and an intense blend of elements from earlier 2018 hit Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning and subgenre jump-starter Five Nights at Freddie's.

Here, at Ribeye Charlie's steak and pasta joint, players have to retrieve their lost wallet and get out again, but the front door won't open again and the eatery's dimly lit backrooms and corridors, decorated with waste paper, abandoned oil drums and bovine carcasses, are patrolled by relentless, cow-headed men.

Elsewhere on October 15, we see Grecian action adventure Assassin's Creed Odyssey, released ten days earlier, leading a line of big money blockbusters on the Steam charts.

On Humble, which sells games redeemable on Ubisoft and Activision's platforms in addition to the ubiquitous Steam codes, it's Activision's October 12 megalith Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 that reigns supreme; late September's role-playing empire builder Pathfinder: Kingmaker rules the roost on Gamersgate.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. Assassin's Creed Odyssey

2. Monster Hunter: World

3. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

5. Grand Theft Auto V

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Standard & Digital Deluxe editions)

2. Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition

3. Dragon Ball FighterZ ― FighterZ Edition

4. Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition

5. 'Tales Of' Bundle

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. Pathfinder: Kingmaker ― Explorer Edition

2. Monster Hunter: World

3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

4. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

5. Squad

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition

2. Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Rise and Fall DLC

3. The Jackbox Party Pack 2

4. Monster Hunter: World ― Deluxe Edition

5. XCOM 2 Collection

GOG (gog.com)

1. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

2. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe

3. Pathfinder: Kingmaker ― Explorer Edition

4. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

5. The Curse of Monkey Island

Itchio's Most Popular (itch.io)

1. Ribeye Charlie's

2. Nosferatu's Lair of Doom!

3. A Wonderful Day of Fishing

4. Northbury

5. Schizophrenia Simulation ― AFP-Relaxnews