Viggo Mortensen poised for directorial debut with ‘Falling’

Actor Viggo Mortensen arrives for the 89th Academy Awards at the Oscars Red Carpet Arrival in Hollywood, California February 26, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen is preparing to go behind the camera for his directorial debut — a film dubbed Falling.

The script — also penned by the actor and Bafta, Golden Globe and two-time Oscar nominee — centres around the key character, John Petersen (Mortensen), and unfolds as an “intimate drama about a son’s relationship with his aging father”.

The story follows Petersen, who lives with his partner, Eric, and their adopted daughter, Monica, in Southern California. His father, Willis (three-time Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen), is a farmer whose attitudes and behaviour belong to a far more traditional era and family model. When Willis travels to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with John’s family in order to search for a place to retire, these two very different worlds collide (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Sverrir Gudnason (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Borg vs McEnroe, Original), also stars; with the film to be produced by Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Percy) of Scythia Films together with Mortensen, who previously produced Everyone Has a Plan, Far From Men and Jauja through Perceval Pictures. — AFP-Relaxnews