A T-shirt for a good cause from Zaha Hadid Design

The T-shirt designed by Zaha Hadid Design for The Childhood Trust. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 16 — SODA Studio and Everpress have invited Zaha Hadid Design to create artwork for a T-shirt sold in aid of The Childhood Trust, which supports vulnerable children living in poverty in London.

The Zaha Hadid Design brand found inspiration for the project in some of the late architect’s paintings for the 1992 exhibition design of “The Great Utopia” at New York’s Guggenheim museum.

The contribution from Zaha Hadid Design forms part of a wider project. In fact, SODA Studio and Everpress have invited several designers, illustrators and architects to create artwork for limited-edition T-shirts as part of a new campaign to raise money and awareness for The Childhood Trust. As well as Zaha Hadid Design, the project features designs from Corin Kennington, Jonny Gent, Hato, Pentagram, Inari Sirola and DK-CM.

All profits from sales of the t-shirts will go directly to The Childhood Trust.

The full collection of T-shirts is available online until November 1 at www.everpress.com/sanctuary priced €22.75 (RM109.40). — AFP-Relaxnews