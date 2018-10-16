Number of flood victims in Kerian remain at 29 this morning

IPOH, Oct 16 — The number of flood victims in the Kerian district remained unchanged at 29 people from nine families as at 9am today.

According to a statement from the Kerian District Disaster Management Secretariat, all evacuees were placed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai since Sunday evening.

The victims were from three villages, namely, Kampung Parit Mat Keling, Kampung Parit Ali Kalang and Kampung Parit Air Hitam 3.

“The water levels at the flooded locations have still not receded, between 0.5 and 1 metre, because water collected from the heavy rain can’t flow out to the river due to the high water levels in Sungai Kurau,” the statement said.

“The weather condition at the moment is sunny,” it said. — Bernama