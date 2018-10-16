Netflix gets global rights to Israeli drama ‘When Heroes Fly’

From left: Actors Dan Mor, Michal Kalman, director Omri Givon, Tomer Kapon, Ninet Tayeb and Moshe Ashkenzi of ‘When Heroes Fly’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — The streaming site has snapped up the global screening rights to Israeli series When Heroes Fly, which won the best series prize at the inaugural CanneSéries festival in France in April this year. A second season has now been ordered and an English-language version is in the works.

After winning the best series award at the first edition of France’s CanneSéries festival in April, the Israeli series, When Heroes Fly, is now coming to Netflix. The American streaming giant secured the international screening rights after lengthy negotiations at the MIPCOM international TV sales event, according to US entertainment media reports.

The first 10-episode season proved a hit in Israel, and a second season — expected to bring eight to 10 new episodes — is now on order. The series, filmed in the Hebrew language, is also due an English-language adaptation. “When Heroes Fly is one of those series that instantly grabs you and keeps you hooked until the very end,” said Keren Shahar, COO and president of Keshet International. “Featuring breathtaking cinematography and a stellar cast, this series feels completely international and totally at home on a global platform like Netflix.”

When Heroes Fly follows four Israeli army war veterans who reunite after more than 10 years for a rescue mission in the Colombian jungle when one their girlfriends is abducted by a drug cartel. The streaming giant is yet to announce a release date for the show.

When Heroes Fly is the latest addition to the catalogue at Netflix, which has recently turned towards other international markets with shows such as Sacred Games, based on an Indian novel, and the Arabic original series, Jinn. — AFP-Relaxnews